KPD: It was his house, but the car he slept in wasn’t

On Aug 15 at 8:07 a.m., a citizen called police reporting a man exited a car on Brighton Avenue that did not belong to him, and then tried to enter a home. The man left a pair of sneakers behind near the alleyway of the home he tried to enter.

Officers ultimately located him, 27-year-old Ryan J. Mallon, of Kearny, and learned he actually lived at the home he tried to enter. But they also found cause to believe he had caught some winks inside a neighbor’s car without permission.

Mallon was charged with burglary and later released with a summons.

On Aug. 15 at 5:05 p.m., Officers Luis Moran, Jason Rodrigues and Sgt. Phil Finch responded to a rear-end-type vehicle crash near 850 Newark Turnpike. The driver, who was rear-ended, was transported to St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark complaining of neck and back pain.

When officers interviewed George H. Kluwe, 48, of Toms River, the driver who allegedly committed the rear-ending, they learned Kluwe did not seem to understand what happened or that he had been in a crash. This, in part, led to administration of field-sobriety tests, which Kluwe failed.

Officers arrested Kluwe finding during the incidental search he possessed 10 bags of heroin stamped “Black Ops,” two used heroin bags and seven vials of cocaine. Kluwe was charged with assault by auto, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI, operating a vehicle while in possession of CDS, reckless driving and careless driving.

(Editor’s note: And after all that), Kluwe was later released with summonses.

On Aug. 17 Det. Jonathan Dowie arrested Reinel Garaymora, 32, of Bergenfield, when he turned himself in at police headquarters. Garaymora had been charged with assault by auto, endangering others and reckless driving, related to a motor vehicle crash on Aug. 3 at 9:48 p.m. in which he was a driver.

Officer Derek Hemphill investigated the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Truck Routes 1&9 and Hackensack Avenue. The investigation showed that Garaymora, who was operating a box truck, made a U-turn at the intersection to avoid waiting for a raised bridge. While executing the U-turn, Garaymora’s truck allegedly struck a motorcyclist who was also stopped in bridge traffic.

The motorcyclist, a 43-year-old Bayonne man was transported by EMS to University Hospital. He sustained serious injuries, including a fractured neck and orbit, arm and arterial injuries.

Garaymora was released with summonses after his booking.

On Aug. 21 at 1:41 a.m., Officers Jose Castillo and Thomas Collins were dispatched to a domestic dispute outside a private home. There, they encountered a 34-year-old Kearny man with a torn shirt who told officers he had an altercation with his co-parent while dropping off their daughter.

The co-parent, a 33-year-old Kearny woman, reportedly fell on the sidewalk and was dragged by the man. This allegedly left abrasions to the woman’s arm and abrasions to the daughter’s face.

Officers arrested the man on a charge of simple assault. He was later released with a summons. Officers also referred the matter to the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency for further investigation.

On Aug. 22 at 1 p.m., Officers Ryan Stickno and Mat Lopez traveled to the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, and arrested Summer A. Singleton, 26, of North Brunswick, on a charge of theft of moveable property. The arrest stemmed from the June 7 theft of a Chevrolet Suburban.

An employee of Cali Carting told Officer Bryan San Martin he reported for work at about 3 a.m., June 7. The employee allegedly left his Chevrolet Suburban running with the keys in it while he checked in at the office. Upon returning to the parking lot, the employee saw his Suburban being driven away. The Suburban was recovered abandoned on Broadway in Newark on June 9.

Dets. Frank West and Jordenson Jean investigated the theft. Det. West recovered latent fingerprint and document evidence from inside the Suburban, which was linked to Singleton. Det. Jean secured video surveillance footage of the suspect’s travels immediately prior to the theft.

Following Singleton’s arrest and transfer to Kearny, she was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

