If you make $150K or less, and rent or own a home, NJ wants to send you money — honestly

Belleville homeowners and tenants — for that matter, folks from anywhere in Jersey, really — are urged to access an online portal to receive a property tax rebate through “ANCHOR,” a new state program that stands for “Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters.”
Under the program, the state is planning to provide rebates for up to 2 million taxpayers in the current state budget, with an average check of $971.
“With the current state budget surplus, the governor and state Legislature have created a program to provide direct relief for property taxes and rent,” Belleville Mayor Michael Melham said. “But to receive a check — expected to arrive by the spring — it is important that you apply by the Dec. 30 deadline.”
There are income guidelines, in which the program will provide up to $1,500 to taxpayers with 2019 gross incomes up to $150,000, and up to $1,000 for those with gross incomes between $150,000 and $250,000.
ANCHOR also includes tenants, who can receive $450 if their gross income was $150,000 or less.
The filing deadline is Dec. 30, with checks sent by next May.
Applications were to be emailed Sept. 13, while paper applications were to be mailed beginning Sept. 19. State officials say the applications are being sent on a rolling basis through the end of this month. Note the mailing schedule here.
For more information, contact the ANCHOR Hotline at (888) 238-1233. Taxpayers may apply online or by phone at (877) 658-2972 once they receive the application.
