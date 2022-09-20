Victim of Kearny homicide identified by HCPO

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the man found dead this morning near Veteran’s Field on Belgrove Drive in Kearny.

Prosecutor Esther Suarez says her Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating the death of a 34-year-old Corey McFadden.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., the Kearny Police Department received a 911 call regarding an individual lying on the ground in the area of Belgrove Drive and Afton Street. Responding officers located McFadden with multiple apparent stab wounds to the lower body. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:20 a.m. and the cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

A source unauthorized to speak about the incident tells The Observer the victim was likely stabbed in the femoral artery in a leg, causing him to bleed out.

The Observer was also told the incident was isolated — and that other than the victim, no one else in the area was ever in any danger of any kind.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at (201) 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip. All information is kept confidential.

