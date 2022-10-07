Hudson Sheriff: Woman wanted to work for us, but instead, we had to arrest her on 11 outstanding warrants

She wanted to become a security guard with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office. Instead, she wound up behind bars as a fugitive from justice, since she has 11 warrants out for her arrest, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.

Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, of Jersey City, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Oct. 4, 2022, after she applied for employment as a security guard with the sheriff’s office, was found to have an active bench warrant out of Monroe County, Pennsylvania, for failure to appear in court on charges of fraud — and an additional 10 bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic charges in Jersey City, Schillari said.

After confirming the validity of the warrants, a detective from the HCSO took Johnson into custody.

While conducting routine inventory of Johnson’s property following her arrest, sheriff’s officers discovered she was in possession of two credit cards believed to be stolen and she was subsequently charged with credit card theft.

After further investigation revealed Johnson to be a former employee of the United States Postal Service, the United States Postal Investigative Service was contacted, which then launched its own investigation.

