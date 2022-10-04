St. Anthony’s Belleville celebrating 120th anniversary

St. Anthony of Padua Church in Belleville celebrates the 120th anniversary of its founding Oct. 30.

The church begins the day with Mass at noon that day, followed by a buffet dinner and dancing at The Chandelier in Belleville. The reception begins at 3 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m. and will feature live music by the band Jersey Sound.

The Mass is open the public.

Tickets for the dinner are now available at $75 per person. Contact Leonora DiLauro-Ragab, parish secretary, at (973) 481-1991 to purchase tickets.

St. Anthony of Padua Church has a rich history within the Silver Lake community of Belleville, Newark and Bloomfield. St. Anthony’s first opened Oct. 30, 1901. Around a half-century later, the Rev. Thomas Gillick introduced CYO to the parish.

In 1976, the local Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts planted a tree and installed a plaque and time capsule to commemorate the church’s 75th anniversary, which was subsequently opened at the church’s centennial.

Various renovations have taken place over the years to beautify the church and area surrounding the parish. Since 1995, the Feast of St. Anthony celebration has taken place annually and has become a staple event in the community.

Preparations for the event are ongoing. Current and past parishioners, as well as students, are welcome to share information about the event and to contact the parish office for more information or to offer any information or assistance in planning.

