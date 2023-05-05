Blood centers in dire need of donations, especially O-negative

Blood centers are in dire need of O-negative blood and are hoping folks will consider donating blood of all types.

When every second counts, blood products provide lifesaving care. The American Red Cross is asking the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies.

The power of type O blood

Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations.

is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations. Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body and are often given to trauma and surgery patients. Type O blood donors are ideal Power Red donors, which means they may safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation. Now, more people are able to give a Power Red donation — the minimum height has changed to 5’3” for female donors.

Medical traumas quickly deplete hospital blood banks. Once patients are stabilized and their blood type is determined, they will receive a matching blood type, so it’s important donors of all types give now and help save lives by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800)733-2767.

In thanks, all who donate through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, May 1-31, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.

The getaway includes two tickets to the game thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more. Additionally, those who give May 20-31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.

