Kolbinger: Thank you, Rich Konopka, for years of dedicated service

To the Editor:
Thank you, Richard Konopka, for your service to the Town of Kearny.
Over the years, you have provided the residents of the Second Ward with willingness to help us solve the issues that concerned the ward. I can speak from personal experience of your help and concern. The times I called you about an issue, you investigated it. You then called me back to explain what could be done.
You sacrificed time away from family to make Kearny a better place for all its residents.
Again I want to thank you personally for everything that you did to make the Second Ward and the town of Kearny a better place to live.
Angela Kolbinger
Second Ward resident/Kearny
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.