Kolbinger: Thank you, Rich Konopka, for years of dedicated service

To the Editor:

Thank you, Richard Konopka, for your service to the Town of Kearny.

Over the years, you have provided the residents of the Second Ward with willingness to help us solve the issues that concerned the ward. I can speak from personal experience of your help and concern. The times I called you about an issue, you investigated it. You then called me back to explain what could be done.

You sacrificed time away from family to make Kearny a better place for all its residents.

Again I want to thank you personally for everything that you did to make the Second Ward and the town of Kearny a better place to live.

Angela Kolbinger

Second Ward resident/Kearny

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...