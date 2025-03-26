Lyndhurst PD: Man arrested following domestic incident then confrontation with police

A man who was involved in a domestic dispute in East Rutherford and who then came home to Lyndhurst to act combatively toward the Lyndhurst Police Department was arrested here but he has since been sprung from custody, Det. Capt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said.

Ronald Prins, 58, of Lyndhurst, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

At approximately 8 p.m., March 14, 2025, Lyndhurst Officers Michael Carrino and Vincent DiNicola responded to a Lyndhurst residence after an urgent request was received from the East Rutherford Police Department regarding a domestic violence incident that had occurred in their jurisdiction.

The suspect, later identified as Prins, fled East Rutherford and was reportedly on his way back to his residence in Lyndhurst.

Upon arrival, the officers found Prins’ vehicle parked across the street from his residence. When officers knocked on the door and announced their presence, Prins answered the door and immediately became confrontational.

During the interaction, Prins brandished a large pipe wrench and began swinging it in a threatening manner toward the officers. Repeated verbal commands to drop the weapon were ignored and Prins continued his aggressive behavior. As additional officers, including Acting Lt. Charles Giangeruso and Officer Robert Litterio, arrived on scene, efforts to deescalate the situation proved unsuccessful.

When Prins advanced toward Giangeruso in a threatening manner, officers took decisive action and restrained Prins to take him into custody.

Prins was processed and charged accordingly. Prins was released on his own recognizance but is scheduled to appear before the Bergen County Superior Court in the near future.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...