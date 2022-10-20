ECPO offering domestic violence advocacy training

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office will offer a free training program focused on helping victims of domestic violence find the resources they need to become healthy and safe.
Called “Sanctuary,” the program teaches students how to provide crisis intervention and outreach services to victims of domestic violence. It will instruct participants in how to aid victims of sexual assault, child abuse and stalking, as well as witnesses to domestic homicides.
The program, organized by the Victim-Witness Advocacy Office, is divided into two courses: basic and advanced. Both courses will be offered virtually. The advanced begins Monday, Oct. 31, and the basic course Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the same time slot. Students must complete the basic course before attending the advanced course.
Both classes are free.
The basic course covers topics such as the nature of catastrophe, assisting underserved victims and crisis-intervention counseling. It also discusses the spiritual dimension of trauma, the cultural aspects of criminal victimization and safety planning and threat assessment.
Topics covered in the advanced course include crime-victim advocacy, trauma-informed care and power politics in intimate relationships.
Upon completion of the two courses, residents who are members of churches, mosques, synagogues, social service agencies, fraternal organizations and allied organizations in Essex County will be trained to provide immediate and culturally sensitive outreach to domestic violence victims-survivors and their families.
Those interested may apply at dev.njecpo.org/sanctuary-program and submit applications to EssexVW@njecpo.org. Applications are due by Oct. 26, 2022. Participants do not need to be residents of Essex County.
For more information call (973) 621-4689.
