NAHS jumps 49 places into Top 100 schools in Jersey

North Arlington High School has cracked the Top 100 schools in New Jersey, having jumped 49 spots since the last time the schools were ranked, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the jump, NAHS is now ranked 92nd in the state of 350 schools that were ranked. Superintendent of Schools Steven Yurchak is rightfully delighted by the big step forward. “The last time that these rankings were presented was pre-COVID-19 and based on the 2017-2018 school performance report data,” he said. “The progress shown here is a testament to the hard work of our students, parents, teachers, support staff, administration and board over the past few years. For as wonderful as it is to learn about this news, there is still work to be done.” Seen here is a sampling of NAHS students and staff with Yurchak, top right.
