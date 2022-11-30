Belleville’s Florence Coughlin turns 100, gets visit from Melham

Say hello to the Birthday Girl! On Nov. 21, one of Belleville’s most “seasoned citizens” — Florence Coughlan — turned 100 and she received a special visit from Mayor Michael Melham, who brought her flowers and a formal municipal proclamation. She also received a call from Gov. Philip D. Murphy.

“Her home had the first-ever built-in pool in Belleville. She’s a grandmother, great-grandmother and still a ‘Friend’ of the Belleville Public Library,” Melham said. “Wishing her many more years of good health and happiness.”

Here’s the text of the proclamation.

WHEREAS, Florence Coughlin, a Belleville resident since 1957, will celebrate her 100th birthday on November 18, 2022, and

WHEREAS, Florence Coughlin moved from North Arlington to Belleville over sixty five years ago. Florence and her late husband George raised five children in the Township and had the first built in swimming pool in their backyard;

WHEREAS, Florence is the proud grandmother to seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and

WHEREAS, Florence graduated from Montclair State University and worked as a secretary in the Nutley Public Library for many years; and

WHEREAS, Florence also taught many people to speak English through the Belleville Public Library and remains a “friend” of the library to this very day.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Mayor and Municipal Council of the Township of Belleville extend to Florence Coughlin best wishes as she and her family celebrate her 100th birthday and wish her many more years of health and happiness!

