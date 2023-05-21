WARNING — Group ‘Citizens Behind the Badge’ are scammers targeting Lyndhurst residents

If you’ve received a notice from the organization called “Citizens Behind the Badge,” you’ve been scammed, Lyndhurst Police Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri tells The Observer.

Auteri said the group has send out letters via snail mail and in the letters, they claim to be representing the Lyndhurst Police Department. They’re not, however. And in the letters, they’re asking residents to send donations.

Auteri wants everyone to know — perhaps even residents not from Lyndhurst — that any solicitation from this organization is fake and should be ignored. Never send them money.

The person in the photo is not affiliated with the Lyndhurst PD in any way.

It is possible the solicitations could be posted on social media and/or sent to residents of other towns.

“Lyndhurst Police Benevolent Association Local No. 202 may solicit donations on a yearly basis, but no police agency is affiliated with Citizens Behind the Badge,” Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. said. “We strongly encourage residents to do their research about an organization before making donations to them.”

