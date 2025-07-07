North Arlington debuts new senior citizen bus

Seniors citizens in North Arlington have yet another new reason to get out and about this summer — the arrival of a brand-new senior bus.

The upgraded vehicle, designed with accessibility and comfort in mind, is the latest investment in North Arlington’s ongoing commitment to its elder community.

The new, 22-seat senior bus replaces the previous model and comes equipped with features to better serve residents aged 60 and older, including more comfortable seating, enhanced accessibility for those with mobility challenges and better climate control for year-round comfort.

“Our seniors rely on this free transportation service not just for errands, but for staying connected with friends and the community,” North Arlington Department of Public Works Superintendent Mark Cunningham said. “This new bus makes it easier and more comfortable for everyone. Thank you to Mayor Pronti, the Borough Council and Borough Administrator Steve Lo Iacono for making this tremendous upgrade possible.”

Cunningham also thanked the Township of Lyndhurst, which lent North Arlington a bus, at no cost, while the new one awaited completion.

The senior bus program, a free service for North Arlington residents, has long been a lifeline for those who no longer drive or prefer not to navigate busy streets. It runs every Thursday and Friday, stopping at necessary, local destinations such as ShopRite and CVS.

The bus route also includes stops at other popular destinations, such as the Walmart in Secaucus and the Target in Kearny. There are also plans to expand the route once the senior housing project is completed.

“Our seniors are such an important part of our community, and it is our duty as borough leaders to ensure they can get where they need to go, both safely and comfortably,” North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti said. “I’m pleased to get our new bus on the road and continue to provide an essential service to our wonderful seniors.”

The North Arlington DPW, which oversees the program, encourages seniors to review the schedule on the b orough’s website(www.northarlington.org/pages/senior-citizens) or call (201) 991-6060, ext. 311, for more information about routes and special requests.

