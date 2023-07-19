Kearny PD: Man shot on Quincy Avenue last night

From Det. Sgt. Michal Gontarczuk:

The Kearny Police Department can confirm that an individual was shot last night on Quincy Avenue. The shooter was taken into custody shortly thereafter and the victim is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing, however, and this appears to be an isolated incident. The involved parties do not reside in Kearny and we have no reason to suspect future retaliatory incidents in town.

More to come when more information becomes available.

