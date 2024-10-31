Lyndhurst PD: Newark man drove drunk, had cocaine on him

One Newark man should have stayed home last weekend.
On Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, around midnight., Officer Jorge Fernandez was on patrol in the area of Ridge Road and Kingsland Avenue when he observed a silver Mazda CX5 delaying traffic, which nearly caused a motor-vehicle crash. Officer Fernandez was able to conduct a motor vehicle stop of the subject vehicle in the area of Ridge Road and Page Avenue.
Officer Fernandez approached the vehicle and upon making contact with the driver, he detected an odor of an alcohol emanating from the driver’s breath. Officer Fernandez ultimately had the driver, identified as Sergio Torres, 40, of Newark, perform a series of field-sobriety tests. Based on his examination, Officer Fernandez believed Torres was impaired and placed him under arrest for driving while under the influence.
During a search of Torres’s person, he was found to be in possession of cocaine.
At headquarters, Mr. Torres consented to and failed a breathalyzer test. He was processed and charged with possession of cocaine and driving under the influence before being released pending a November court appearance in Bergen County Central Judicial Court, Hackensack.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.