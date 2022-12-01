Bench at Lyndhurst Public Library restored, dedicated to former resident Gilbert Bowman

Alice (Bowman) Orrick and her husband Herb Orrick, formerly of Lyndhurst, graciously restored a wooden bench that has been in the Children’s Room of the Lyndhurst Public Library for many years. The restoration was done in memory of Alice’s younger brother, Gilbert W. Bowman, Esq., who died in January 2022. One of Gil’s favorite places to go, starting at about the age of 4, was the Lyndhurst Library with his sister Alice. Alice says Gil was always thrilled to pick out books and take them home. The Lyndhurst Library was where he began his appreciation of learning and love of reading. After hearing about Alice and Gil’s connection to the Lyndhurst Library, Director Donna Romeo was extremely grateful for Mr. and Mrs. Orrick’s generosity and felt honored to have the wooden bench restored with Gil’s name prominently displayed. Gil grew up to become a very successful and well respected lawyer practicing commercial and real estate law for over 30 years. A memorial plaque on the bench reads, “In Loving Memory of Gilbert W. Bowman, Esq., Whose Love of Books Began Here.”
