Obituaries for Jan. 4, 2023

Kimberly A. Blakely

Kimberly A. Blakely (nee Ireland) of Kearny died Dec. 22, 2022.

She was 56.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Kim was the beloved wife of Chuck Blakely and cherished daughter of Ruth and Rodger Ireland. She also is survived by her beloved brother Sean Blakely (Stephanie) and their son Andreas. She is also survived by her best pal Zoey and many loving cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association.

William C. Boutilette

William C. Boutilette passed away on Dec. 27.

He was 58.

Born in Newark, he was a lifelong Kearny resident also having lived sometime in Lanoka Harbor.

Visiting will be Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 3 until 8 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Lyndhurst. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Billy cherished his memories of marching in Drum Corps. He was a member of the Schuyler Fishing Club. He was a fabulous cook and loved cooking for family and friends. He was a carpenter for many years.

Billy is the son of Lorraine (nee Lysiak) and the late Joseph Sr. dear father of Ashley Boutilette (son-in-law Randy Laveille), Brianna Boutilette and Lauren Boutilette. Brother of Karen Catapano (Joseph), Kevin Boutilette, Michele Walsh (Kevin), Joanne Connelly (Michael), Joseph Boutilette Jr. and Joan Boutilette. He was also the loving grandfather of Amelia and Jameson. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their families — Kate, Jenna, Jessica, Sal, Erin, Shawn, Jamie and Tricia. He was recently predeceased by his cherished nephew Anthony.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Billy’s children to help with their future needs. If you graciously decide to participate please make a check payable to Ashley Boutilette and send it to the funeral home. We will forward all gifts to Ashley. Thank you.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

