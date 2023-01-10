Melham: Deadline for ANCHOR rebate applications extended to Jan. 31

The State of New Jersey has extended the application deadline and are expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to Jan. 31 from Dec. 30.

Belleville Mayor Michael Melham and the Township Council have now made it a mission to ensure every eligible Belleville resident takes advantage of this relief program. The program is open to all Jersey residents, nonetheless.

To apply, visit the Division of Taxation’s website at nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor . The state has also established an ANCHOR hotline at (888) 238–1233.

“For Belleville residents, some of whom live on a fixed income, affordability remains a top concern,” Melham said. “Extending the deadline gives residents a greater ability to take advantage of a program that will help make their lives just a little more affordable.”

The ANCHOR program will provide up to $1,500 to homeowners with 2019 gross incomes up to $150,000, and up to $1,000 for those with gross incomes of between $150,000 and $250,000 in that year. ANCHOR is also an important program for the tenants, who may receive $450 if their gross income was $150,000 or less in 2019.

The ANCHOR program expands on and replaces the Homestead Rebate Program. To be eligible for this year’s benefit, homeowners and renters must have occupied their primary residence on Oct. 1, 2019 and file or be exempt from New Jersey income taxes.

The average New Jersey property tax bill was approximately $9,300 in 2021. ANCHOR rebates could offset more than 16% of the average property tax bill in New Jersey for some homeowners. For a middle-class family receiving the $1,500 in direct relief, the average bill will effectively become $7,800, a property tax level New Jersey has not seen since 2012.

To receive payment — expected to arrive in late spring — township leaders implore Belleville’s eligible residents to apply by the state’s Jan. 31 deadline. Payments will be issued in the form of check or direct deposit. The money is not subject to federal or state income tax.

Eligible homeowners may apply online, by phone, or via paper application, which can be downloaded online and returned by mail. Tenants may apply online or download the application from the state Division on Taxation website and return it by mail.

