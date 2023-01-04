Belleville Featured News

Clara’s first baby of 2023 will call Belleville home

4 January 2023
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
Clara Maass Medical Center welcomed Kendrick, the hospital’s first baby of 2023, at 11:33 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1. Proud parents, Sarah and Dushont, of Belleville, were presented with a gift basket that included a 2023 embroidered blanket and onesie from Dr. and Mrs. Philip Fiore, ophthalmologist of Nutley, and gifts from the Clara Maass Auxiliary’s Annual Baby Shower, by Tania Manago, assistant director of patient experience, Cynthia McMahon, nurse manager, maternity services, Doreen Prayt, emergency services and Chinwendu ‘ChiChi’ Emenyeonu, assistant vice president of nursing. Photo courtesy of Clara Maass Medical Center

