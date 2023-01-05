Obituary — Theresé G. Nonevitch-Fedorchak

Theresé G. Nonevitch-Fedorchak

Theresé G. Nonevitch-Fedorchak of Morganville, formerly of Kearny, died peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge.

She was 51.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was offered at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Her interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Belleville, , Theresé grew up in Kearny. As a child, she was a parishioner of St. Cecilia Church and received all of her Sacraments there. As a teenager, she won Ms. Polonia in the Legion of Young Polish Women’s Debutante Ball.

Therese earned a B.S. in political science from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford. Following her undergraduate degree, she later attended Montclair State University and received a master’s degree in political science.

After getting married, she lived in Union Beach before settling in Morganville in 2004. She worked for Wuxi Apptec, Inc., in Cranbury, as a contract negotiator and prior to that worked in the legal field in various roles in Monmouth County.

Throughout her life, Theresé was a dedicated volunteer with the F.O.W.A.+ Animal Rescue Wayne. Teri had a love of the beach, which is why she moved to Monmouth County. Nothing made Teri happier than driving her Mustang convertible down to A.C. or Cape May to relax and unwind.

Teri lived life to the fullest. It was hard to stop her. She loved her friends and enjoyed their company. She loved going to concerts. Sometimes she was quiet sometimes crazy, but she always enjoyed life. She loved her great neighbors and appreciated everything they did for her and Jeff. She had friends from grammar school she still kept close and enjoyed meeting new people. She loved her animals most of all and the special trips to Cape May with Jeff and Becky lit up her life. Her cats were a big part of her life and she cherished every minute with them.

Theresé is survived by her beloved husband, Jeffrey Fedorchak of 25 years, loving mother, Carole Annafravage Meyers, dear mother-in-law, Judith Fedorchak and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her special sisters, Donna Krusznis, Jean Marie Cadorette, Jenn McMullen and Jamie Cappilo.

She was predeceased by her father, Kenneth Meyers (2022), maternal grandparents John and Stella Annafravage and her father-in-law, John Fedorchak.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the F.O.W.A. Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 3701, Wayne, N.J. 07470 or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238. Boston, Mass. 02241-4238 in loving memory of Theresé.

