HCPO: Lyndhurst man charged with leaving scene of North Bergen hit & run

A Lyndhurst man has been arrested in connection to a hit in run in North Bergen earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

According to Suarez:

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, members of the Hudson County Regional Collision Unit arrested Miroslaw Masiak, 77, and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injury, endangering an injured victim and obstructing administration of law

He was released, pending his first court appearance, which is tentatively scheduled for July 17, 2025.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on June 4, 2025, the North Bergen Police Department was notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of 2600 Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen. Responding officers located a man victim — later identified as a 42-year-old Union City resident — with serious injuries.

The striking vehicle reportedly did not remain at the scene. The victim was transported by EMS to the Jersey City Medical Center. During the initial investigation, the vehicle believed to have been involved in the collision was recovered.

