Roosevelt school announces first marking period honors

Editor’s note: This honor roll appeared in the Jan. 11 edition of The Observer, but the names of some fourth-graders were left out. Here’s the updated list of students who achieved honors at Roosevelt School in the first quarter of the current school year.

Antonio Moyano, principal of Roosevelt School in Kearny, announces the following students who have attained principal’s honors or honors for the first marking period of the 2022-2023 school year.

Principal’s Honors

Grade 6

Abigail Buchanan, Kaelyn Carlen, Gianna Covello, Lucas De Almeida, Lexi Duarte, Emma Gomes, Layla Hernandez, Sophia Lima, Luca Martinez, Alanis Pena Dantas, Samantha Ribeiro, Erin Richards, Adrian Rodriguez, Emily Rodriguez, Jayden Santos, Eva Shah, Jordano Torero Hoces, Valentina Ugarte, Matthew Whitehead.

Grade 5

Marwa Alami, Gavin Araujo, Jack Barroqueiro, Sena Bezirkan, Sandra Immerso, Lilly McSweeney, Caroline Olson, Hannah Paris, Izabella Perez – Bombino.

Grade 4

Francesca Alda, Declan Coleman, Dominic DeRosa, Quinn Pinho, Savannah Rusek, Adham Saad.

Honors

Grade 6

Yasser Abad, Isabella Antunes, Jayden Cabrera, Jayde Chimbo Calle, Scarlett Ferreira, William Franchino, Gabriela Gamez Vela, Angel Garcia Hidalgo, Aralyn Hernandez, Ariana Hernandez Guissa, Mia Jimenez, Samantha Kingalahua, Angelia Lopez, Ryan Milne, Darren Mora, Kaitlin Pateiro, Lucas Serodio.

Grade 5

Anthony Alcantara, Carmelo Cash, Amayah Febo, Isabella Flores, Zoe Habrahamson, Ava Irizarry, Nebiha Junaid, Brendan Mara, Ava Marinho, Emily Morales, Jason Olechowski, Kole Pais – Sotelo, Nicholas Peldunas, Emma Peso, Ava Piccillo, Jason Pina, Mason Ramdass, Emmanuel Rojas, Lukas Rojas Mason Santos, Sabela Tome, Alice Torres Silva, Merlin Urra Martinez.

Grade 4

Amelia Azurdia, Gael Barahona Beltran, Emmah Barroqueiro, Danny Consuegra Alvarado, Alex Dinuzzo, Sophia Dobie, Olivia Garzon, Carlos Kingalahua, Alexander Kintos, Stephen Levchak, Ayden Lighten, Brian McKenna, Lunna Orellana Barillas, Emil Pena, Brianna Porto, Rebecca Ribeiro, Rebecka Rocha Soares Ferreira, Destiny Ruccatano, Anthony Ruiz, Diego Saritama Loyola, Gurnoor Singh, Marisol Zulueta Nieto.

