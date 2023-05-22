Bishop Cruz will celebrate Memorial Day Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark invites veterans, their families and friends, and all faithful to join Memorial Day Masses celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, and auxiliary bishops and archdiocesan priests on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at seven archdiocesan cemeteries throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union counties.

The Memorial Day Masses honor the memory of fallen heroes, acknowledge the service of veterans and active-duty military personnel, and include prayers for all those interred in archdiocesan cemeteries and mausoleums.

Active military personnel and veterans are encouraged to participate in the Memorial Day Masses by carrying wreaths or candles, serving as lectors or gift presenters, or reciting intercessions.

Masses will be celebrated outdoors under large canopy tents, rain or shine, with seating provided. Mass locations and celebrants include:

Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington – Most Reverend Manuel A. Cruz, D.D.

Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover* – Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., D.D.

Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah* – Most Reverend Michael A. Saporito, D.D.

Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia – Most Reverend Elias R. Lorenzo, O.S.B., D.D.

Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City – Most Reverend Gregory J. Studerus, D.D.

Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes – Very Reverend John J. Chadwick, S.T.D.

Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Orange – Rev. Philip J. Waters, O.S.B.

The Archdiocese also will celebrate the dedication of the new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection at Gate of Heaven Cemetery by Cardinal Tobin.

The new Chapel Mausoleum features marble crypts, glass cremation niches, a two-story mosaic of the Resurrected Christ, and 14 lifelike wooden statues of the Stations of the Cross, handcrafted nearly 200 years ago in Tyrol, Austria. The dedication ceremony will serve as a testament to the unwavering faith of the community.

Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries, Andrew P. Schafer, expressed his appreciation for the veterans and their families and said, “Each name engraved on these sacred grounds represents a hero who served our nation with honor, a loving family member who supported them, and a story of courage that inspires us all. We are humbled to celebrate and remember their legacies, forever cherishing the sacrifices they made for our freedom.”

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark is committed to honoring and remembering veterans throughout the year during monthly Masses, Veteran’s Day, Flag Day, and Memorial Day. Flags fly daily in designated areas across all archdiocesan cemeteries, and over 1,000 American flags are placed at the memorials of interred veterans for Memorial Day, remaining through Flag Day.

For more information about Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark and their ministry, contact a memorial planning advisor at cemetery@rcan.org or visit www.CatholicJourney.org.

