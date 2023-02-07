Nutley Library closing for about a month for necessary repairs

A planned construction project will prompt the temporary closing of the Nutley Public Library from Feb. 27, lasting approximately a month.

Feb. 11 will be the last day to request Bergen County Cooperative Library System (BCCLS) consortium materials for pick-up at the Nutley Public Library.

From Feb. 13 and Feb. 25, in-house, Nutley materials may continue to be borrowed. Hold requests can be delivered to and picked up at any of the other 76 libraries in the BCCLS consortium (BCCLS Locations) of your choice. Please don’t forget to bring your library card when using other libraries.

From Feb. 27 until reopening:

Hold requests may be delivered and picked up at any other library in the BCCLS consortium. A password (PIN) on your library card account is required to make online catalog requests at bccls.org (make sure you have a password set up on your library card account). Please don’t forget to bring your library card when using other libraries.

(make sure you have a password set up on your library card account). Please don’t forget to bring your library card when using other libraries. Materials may be returned in the outdoor drop box at the northeast corner of the Nutley Public Library building, or at any other BCCLS consortium library. Materials will be checked-in from your account in a timely manner.

Complete, 24/7 access to Nutley Library’s digital collections will continue. A PIN on your Nutley library card account is required to access the digital collections.

Visit nutleypubliclibrary.org for virtual program offerings and other important updates. To assist with reference questions or requests and library account renewals and questions, staff will respond to voicemail messages at (973) 667-0405, ext. 2604, and emails sent to library@nutleynj.org daily.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

