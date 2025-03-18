Belleville Historical Society will mark Vietnam War Veterans Day later in March

The Belleville Historical Society observes Vietnam War Veterans Day Saturday, March 29, at noon in the Glendale Cemetery veterans circle in Bloomfield. There are 271 young men who served in Vietnam buried in the veterans circle, scores of whom were killed in action and all the others dying a few years after the war, most likely from the effects of Agent Orange or other injuries. More than 58,000 American servicemembers died in Vietnam and more than 300,000 were wounded. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the war. The last two U.S. servicemen lost in Vietnam were two Marines who were killed in action when Saigon fell on April 29, 1975. During the past two years, the Belleville Historical Society located and cleaned the gravestones of all 271 Vietnam servicemen buried in the Glendale Cemetery veterans section. The graves will all be marked with American flags for the ceremony. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, the society has also located and been cleaning and setting flags on the gravestones of U.S. servicemembers killed in action in Vietnam, buried in cemeteries in Kearny, North Arlington, Lyndhurst, Montclair, Clifton, Newark and other towns.

For more information, contact Michael Perrone at bellevillehistory@gmail.com or (201) 687-1431.

Here. Belleville Historical Society member Emmanuel Ramos-Jaramilo sets flags on the graves of Vietnam soldiers killed in action at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield in 2024.

