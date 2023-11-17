PSE&G announces upcoming week’s roadwork

During the week of Nov. 20, 2023, PSE&G crews will:

Replace gas main on William Street from dead end to Park Avenue (Monday). William Street will be closed for through traffic.

Replace gas main on Butler Place from William Street to Belgrove Drive. (Tuesday – Wednesday). Butler Place will be closed for through traffic.

Replace gas services on John Street from Johnston to Woodland avenues (Monday – Wednesday). John Street will be closed for through traffic.

Replace gas services on Highland Avenue from Johnston to Woodland avenues. (Monday – Wednesday). Highland Avenue will be closed for through traffic.

This project is part of the PSE&G Gas System Modernization Program (GSMP) to replace aging cast iron and unprotected steel gas mains in order to support a safe, clean and reliable gas system.

The mains and services will be replaced with stronger more durable materials which are much less likely to have leaks and release methane gas.

The new elevated pressure systems also enable the installation of excess flow valves that dramatically reduce gas flow if a service line is damaged and provides better support for the use of high-efficiency appliances.

