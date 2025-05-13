ALERT — Giangeruso, his team, win 4-year terms on Lyndhurst Board of Commissioners

The team led by Lyndhurst Mayor Robert B. Giangeruso — also including Richard L. Jarvis Sr., Karen Haggerty, Lou DeMarco and newcomer David Mateen — soundly fended off all challengers in the Lyndhurst race for Board of Commissioners.
Giangeruso secured the most votes — and will remain mayor. Residents vote for commissioners. The top vote-getter traditionally gets the mayoralty.
The top 5 vote-getters win seats on the board.
Incumbent John Montillo, who ran on a new ticket, narrowly lost. His teammates of Darius Hugues, Domenick Abbate, Theresa Sedlock and Stephen Morinho also lost. Former Mayor and Commissioner Richard Delascio came in a distant 11th place of 11 candidates.
We’ll have more in the coming days and in the May 21 edition of The Observer.
