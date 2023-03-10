Banners again available to honor North Arlington’s veterans

The Borough of North Arlington will display military tribute banners along Ridge Road for the fourth consecutive year.
Residents or businesses may honor a veteran or active-duty service member with a military tribute banner. Since August 2020, more than 100 banners have been purchased and displayed along Ridge Road.
Banners are 24”x 48” and cost $150. They feature a photo of a military hero, his or her service information and each sponsor’s family or business name.
Councilwoman Donna Bocchino launched the program in 2020 as an innovative way to celebrate the service and sacrifice of local residents.
“The banner program is a wonderful initiative to pay respect and show appreciation for our veterans,” Bocchino said. “My dream is to see banners displayed throughout the borough each and every year.”
Residents may purchase banners at www.militarytributebanners.org. The deadline for purchase is March 20 for banners to be displayed on Ridge Road from May through August.
For more information, contact Bocchino at dbocchino@northarlington.com.
