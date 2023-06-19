Nutley PD says it’s seeing catalytic converter theft uptick

The Nutley Police Department is advising residents of a recent uptick in catalytic converter thefts.
Police say they are working with neighboring agencies to identify those reportedly responsible for stealing at least four catalytic converters from Nutley vehicles during the early morning hours.
Police say residents on Prospect, Mapes, Vine and Ridge all reported loud exhausts when starting their vehicles early the morning of June 19, 2023. Detectives confirmed surrounding towns are investigating similar thefts as well.
One suspect’s vehicle was identified as a dark blue BMW X5 containing four to five masked people who fled from police when they were observed on Hopper at 4:01 a.m.
Chief Thomas Strumolo said converters have high scrap value, thieves cut them from the underside of vehicles using battery-operated saws and the entire process takes no longer than five minutes. They are often unheard due to air-conditioning and closed windows on homes.
Police ask anyone who may have captured actors on their surveillance cameras to contact police at (973) 284-4940 or at 911.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.