Nutley PD says it’s seeing catalytic converter theft uptick

The Nutley Police Department is advising residents of a recent uptick in catalytic converter thefts.

Police say they are working with neighboring agencies to identify those reportedly responsible for stealing at least four catalytic converters from Nutley vehicles during the early morning hours.

Police say residents on Prospect, Mapes, Vine and Ridge all reported loud exhausts when starting their vehicles early the morning of June 19, 2023. Detectives confirmed surrounding towns are investigating similar thefts as well.

One suspect’s vehicle was identified as a dark blue BMW X5 containing four to five masked people who fled from police when they were observed on Hopper at 4:01 a.m.

Chief Thomas Strumolo said converters have high scrap value, thieves cut them from the underside of vehicles using battery-operated saws and the entire process takes no longer than five minutes. They are often unheard due to air-conditioning and closed windows on homes.

Police ask anyone who may have captured actors on their surveillance cameras to contact police at (973) 284-4940 or at 911.

