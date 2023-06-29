3 from Newark arrested by NA and Lyndhurst police on gun-possession and burglary charges: police

Tuesday, June 20, was a busy day for police in Lyndhurst and North Arlington.

Police in Lyndhurst arrested three males — two juveniles and a man — on drug-possession charges, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri told The Observer.

According to Auteri, here’s how it all went down.

That day, police in North Arlington broadcasted a look-out for three suspects who were wanted for an attempted burglary there. The three apparently fled to Lyndhurst and they were eventually pulled over by LPD Officer Michael Carrino.

Carrino pulled the trio over after hearing the BOLO on police radio.

North Arlington police, realizing the suspects in their crime had been apprehended, responded to Lyndhurst, but during the investigation, NAPD officers recovered a handgun in the car they were driving around in in the two local towns.



The North Arlington incident

Capt. Robert Reilly, of the North Arlington Police Department, told The Observer earlier that night, the NAPD received a call from of resident of Stover Avenue stating a group of youths were running through back yards and trespassing. Officers responded and were initially unable to locate the group, until police dispatch received a second call from a resident of Noel Drive who’d observed the same group of youths.

A short time later, Lyndhurst police located a vehicle on Ridge Road with two youth passengers matching the description. They were then identified by one of the callers and arrested along with the adult male driver. Both juveniles were in possession of handguns and stolen property. One of the handguns was reported stolen from Pennsylvania.

Reilly said one 16-year-old Black male from Newark was charged with theft, burglary, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a handgun and criminal attempt. He was turned over to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center.

One 17-year-old Black male from Newark was charged with theft, conspiracy, burglary, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a handgun and criminal attempt. He was also turned over to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center.

The adult driver, Azize Rahee Durant, 19, of Newark, a Black male, was charged with two counts of employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, conspiracy, theft and burglary. He was turned over to the Bergen County Jail.

The North Arlington Police Department thanked the Lyndhurst Police Department for their assistance and to the residents of North Arlington for their vigilance by contacting the police.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

