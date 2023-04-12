John H. de Knegt dies aged 71

John H. de Knegt
John H. de Knegt, 71, of Kearny, died April 6, 2023.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Thursday, April 13 from 3-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, April 14, at St. Stephen’s Church at 10 a.m. Entombment of John’s ashes will follow in Holy Cross Mausoleum in North Arlington.
Devoted son of Alice (nee Laurens) and the late Herman de Knegt, John was the beloved husband of Rose (Gaydos) de Knegt, loving father of Kerry Cruz, Jennifer Hamilton and Jason de Knegt. He was the cherished “Poppy” of William, John and Luke. He is also survived by his sisters Henrietta de Knegt (Scott Mehlberg) and Shirley de Knegt-Kuzik (Paul).
John was a well-respected motor cycle police officer for the Town of Kearny, where he attained the rank of sergeant. He was known for his big heart and handle bar mustache.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to lbda.org.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.