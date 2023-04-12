John H. de Knegt dies aged 71

John H. de Knegt

John H. de Knegt, 71, of Kearny, died April 6, 2023.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Thursday, April 13 from 3-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, April 14, at St. Stephen’s Church at 10 a.m. Entombment of John’s ashes will follow in Holy Cross Mausoleum in North Arlington.

Devoted son of Alice (nee Laurens) and the late Herman de Knegt, John was the beloved husband of Rose (Gaydos) de Knegt, loving father of Kerry Cruz, Jennifer Hamilton and Jason de Knegt. He was the cherished “Poppy” of William, John and Luke. He is also survived by his sisters Henrietta de Knegt (Scott Mehlberg) and Shirley de Knegt-Kuzik (Paul).

John was a well-respected motor cycle police officer for the Town of Kearny, where he attained the rank of sergeant. He was known for his big heart and handle bar mustache.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to lbda.org.

