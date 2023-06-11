Observer Sports Writer Jim Hague dies aged 62

James “Jim” Hague, who for 20+ years was the sports reporter at The Observer newspaper — and who was a sports journalist at so many other outlets in New Jersey throughout his incredible career that began in the 1970s while he was still a student at St. Peter’s Prep — and who was a beloved fan of the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Mets, died today, a family friend confirmed. He was 62. We will have much more to come on the loss of our own legend.

Jim wrote this incredible farewell in March 2022 when he retired.

