Kearny’s one and only August meeting canceled for lack of quorum

Kearny’s Town Council only meets once in the summer months, and was supposed to get together tonight — but apparently for some, not all, even that was asking for too much.
Because of an inability to form a quorum at the meeting tonight, it’s being canceled, and will be rescheduled for a later date, Mayor Carol Jean Doyle tells The Observer.
According to the mayor:
Retired Councilwoman Eileen Eckel is on vacation and she was aware she couldn’t make the meeting tonight well in advance, even though the calendar of meeting dates is announced in January.
Councilman Rich Konopka informed her a few days ago he wasn’t able to make the meeting.
Councilmen Stathis Theodoropoulos and Renato da Silva texted Doyle today to say they couldn’t make it.
And Councilman Dennis Solano has unfortunately been exposed to COVID and cannot (and likely should not) be present.
We’ll let you know when or if the meeting is rescheduled.
