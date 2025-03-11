Alerts Featured Kearny News Police Public Safety

Retired Chief George King expected to be named Kearny business administrator March 11 at council meeting

11 March 2025
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
Retired Kearny Police Chief George King Jr., left, was expected to be named Kearny’s new business administrator when Mayor Carol Jean Doyle and the Town Council met Tuesday, March 11. He will begin working in the position April 1, the same day current Kearny administrator Stephen Marks is set to take the town manager position in Montclair. King is seen here with wife, Ruth, when he retired from KPD last year. See updates at www.theobserver.com. Ronald Smits

