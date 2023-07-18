Handlin: HCDO must investigate manner Kearny County Committee conducted meeting

To the Editor:

I have grave concerns on how the County Committee in Kearny held its meeting on July 10, 2023, to select a slate for interim mayor. I listened to the chairman in my ward explain how the meeting was conducted by the Vice Chairwoman Susan McCurrie and not in accordance with the rules and bylaws of the Kearny Democratic Organization.

The vice chairwoman refused to allow the committee to elect a new chairperson to fill the position vacated by former Mayor Alberto Santos and when comments and motions were attempted to be made by members, they were not permitted to do so.

It should be noted that the members are elected by the voters to be representatives. I believe that this is something that needs to be looked into and addressed. Thank you for your time and attention in this matter.

Lawrence Handlin

Kearny

Editor’s note: The following letter was originally sent by Mr. Handlin to the chairman of the Hudson County Democratic Organization.

