Featured Kearny News Sports

Thistle Team Black (U16) honored by NJ Youth Soccer

4 February 2024
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
The Kearny Thistle Storm Black Team (16U Boys) were honored Friday, Feb. 2, at the Pines Manor in Edison by NJ Youth Soccer. They were honored for their performance in the US Youth Soccer Eastern President Cup. The Black team won the Eastern Presidents Cup in 2022 and 2023.They are coached by Ronny Kolbinger. In 2023, the team made it to the regionals in Pennsylvania. After winning the regionals, they advanced to Wichita, Kansas, for the finals. The boys are also playing for their high school varsity soccer teams. The team is seen here with Coach Kolbinger.

Editor & Broadcaster at | + posts

Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.