Suspicious man had gun, hollow-point bullets and drug in car: Lyndhurst PD

Turns out a man who appeared to police to be suspicious really was — and he had a gun, hollow-point bullets and drugs in his car to prove it, Det. Capt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst Police Department, said.

On Monday, May 12, 2025, at approximately midnight, Officer Michael Clifford was conducting proactive patrols of commercial properties in the Meadowlands area when he observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway of a closed commercial warehouse on Valley Brook Avenue.

Officer Clifford approached the vehicle and made contact with the sole occupant, identified as Larnard Smith, 39, of Lewistown, Pennsylvania. Officer Clifford was joined by Officers Nicolette Villani and Jorge Fernandez. During the interaction, officers observed a handgun case resting on the vehicle’s floorboard and subsequently confirmed that Smith, who had a prior conviction, was not the owner of the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, Officer Clifford learned the gun case was empty. He continued his search and ultimately recovered a loaded 9mm Glock 45 handgun, multiple magazines and hollow-point ammunition concealed in a drawstring backpack. Additionally, during a search of Smith’s person, Officer Fernandez found him to be in possession of suspected cocaine along with drug paraphernalia.

Smith was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a controlled-dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While awaiting the vehicle’s impoundment, a woman from East Orange arrived on foot and identified herself as Smith’s girlfriend. She told police Smith was picking her up from her place of employment which was within walking distance from the vehicle and the vehicle belonged to a friend.

Like this: Like Loading...