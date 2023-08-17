Ferreira: I’m running for mayor as a Republican

Lifelong Kearny resident and real estate professional Sydney J. Ferreira today announced his campaign for Mayor of Kearny on the Republican ticket in the upcoming November election.

“I am humbled and honored by the amount of Kearny residents who have reached out in the past year asking me to run,” Ferreira said. “Kearny holds a special place in my heart, and I am dedicated to bringing forth the change Kearny deserves. I look forward to speaking with so many great, hard-working people who love Kearny on the campaign trail.”

Earlier this month, the Kearny Republican Committee announced its official nomination of Sydney J. Ferreira as its candidate for mayor.

This Kearny Republican Party, heretofore nearly unrecognizable in the last two decades, says it sees this election as a major pick-up opportunity for Hudson County Republicans, as longtime former Mayor Alberto G. Santos relinquished his seat and from what it calls a “division among Democrats in the small town (that) grows deeper each day.”

“The circumstances around this November’s election provide a wonderful opportunity for Republicans in Kearny. While there is deep left-wing division in the town, our Republican Party stands strong and united. Sydney’s unique background as the son of Portuguese immigrants exemplifies the American Dream, embodying the values of hard work, determination and unity.

“His deep connection to the town and its residents fuels his commitment to preserving the heritage and vitality of Kearny. As a seasoned real estate professional, Ferreira brings a wealth of experience in managing growth and advancement while maintaining the town’s character, history, and charm,” Hudson County Republican Party Chairman Jose Arango said.

This is the fourth run for office for Ferreira in just over two years. In 2021, he ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat against Santos for a full term. In 2022, he ran as a non-affiliated candidate for Kearny council in the Fourth Ward. Earlier this year, he won the nomination to run for State Assembly as a Republican, but will have to withdraw from that race to run for mayor since in New Jersey, candidates may only seek and hold one office.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

