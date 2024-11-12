Happy hour fundraiser at Cantina da Serra will benefit Pantry

Several members of the Kearny Town council are sponsoring a happy hour fundraiser in support of the Kearny Community Food Pantry.

Councilmembers George Zapata, Dennis Solano and Stathis Theodoropoulos will join Erin Ferrier and the owners of Cantina da Serra, 360 Kearny Ave., Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. for the event. In those hours, 20% of all proceeds from food and drink purchases will be donated to the food pantry. They’ll also be collecting non-perishable food items that day.

