Shakespeare in the Park returning to West Hudson

William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” will be performed free of charge at Arlington Depot Park in Kearny Saturday, July 12, at 7 p.m. and at East Newark’s Riverfront Park on Sunday, July 20, at 6 p.m.

“Be sure to bring a picnic blanket, lawn chairs, and get ready for another unforgettable evening of Shakespeare, right here in our West Hudson community,” WHATCo President Brandi-Leigh Miller said. “We are also grateful to our community partner, the Spanish Pavillion. for providing our cast with a comfortable and spacious regular rehearsal space. Michael Fernandez and his team have been incredibly generous to us.”

“The Tempest” will be directed by Matt Masiello, with script consultants Elizabeth Meisenzal and Emily Schepker. Producers are Amanda Castro-Conroy and Brandi-Leigh Miller; the stage manager is Emily Schepker; assistant stage managers are Nilanthi Sangarabalan and Chelsea Lennon; the inclusion coordinator is Joseph Jones; costume designer is Samantha Egge; costume assistant is Marilyn Gates; set design is by Brian Sullivan and Mike Raysor; properties by Ash Nichols; original music composed by Alexander Matthew.

The cast includes Christopher Tully, Scout Graham, Joseph Jones, Jackie Wilberton, Tom Murtagh, Jessica Jones, Dylan Catania, Amanda Regan, Tess Nunan, John Jesse Jeffords, Maggie Madere, Darell A. Richardson, Tate Olitt, Sarah Bergin, Carlos Caban De Jesus, Ash Nichols, Nick Maes, Ed Shea, Amanda Castro-Conroy and Anthony Cornatzer.

Additional performances at HACPAC

In a collaboration with the Teaneck New Theatre and Hackensack Performing Arts Center, WHATCO will also present free performances of “The Tempest” at the HACPAC Atlantic Street Park, 102 State St., Hackensack, on Wednesdays, July 9, 16 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.

There are no rain dates.

Visit www.whatconj.org and www.go-tnt.org and follow WHATCo and TNT on Instagram and Facebook for updated information.

