WHATCo’s murder-mystery dinner theater upcoming

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Company’s annual murder-mystery dinner theater returns with the original production of “Deadly Dessert Championship,” written by local playwright and author Allyssa Hynes, with performances March 22 and 23 and at the Theater at WHATCo, 15 Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard S., Harrison.

The event is a theater fundraiser

Audiences will be a part of the “live studio audience” of a fictional TV baking show “Dessert Decision,” and the competition is killer. When a judge is murdered, what’s said off-camera is just as important as what is said on screen. Who would be willing to kill to win? The lighthearted murder-mystery dinner show combines scripted scenes with moments of improv where actors will talk with dinner guests in character.

The audience, of course, will be asked to solve the murder as it unfolds throughout a three-course buffet dinner catered by Spanish Pavillion Restaurant and other local eateries.

Tickets are $50 per person and include the dinner buffet, soda, tea and dessert. This event is a BYOB wine and beer.

“These WHATCo murder-mystery dinner theater fundraisers have become a community tradition in their own right,” Hynes said. “We are excited each year to see returning audiences joined by new faces.”

Hynes reminds audiences tickets for the dinner-theater sell fast and are being sold only online at www.whatconj.org and by phone (201) 540-9428. Reserved tables of up to eight are available. Groups and organizations are welcome. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

The cast of “Deadly Dessert Championship” features Iman Abdul, Jae Lynn Garcia, Dylan Myers, Nelson DePasquale, Maggie Madere, Ed Shea, Arthur Carlson, Emily Amadeo, Roman Koster, Lillian Mayo, Lauren Proda, Denise Organisciak, John Fraissinet, Joseph Jones and Ashley Nichols.

