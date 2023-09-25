Essex sheriff’s officer arrested after investigation into serious 2022 crash in Kearny: HCPO

A 36-year-old Essex County Sheriff’s Officer has been arrested by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in connection to a 2022 crash in Kearny that reportedly injured eight people, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

On Sept. 25, 2023, members of the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit arrested Michael Johnson, 36, of Irvington and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of third-degree assault by auto and five counts of fourth-degree assault by auto.

Johnson was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Secaucus and was remanded to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, South Kearny, pending his first court appearance. Johnson not on duty at the time of the collision, Suarez said.

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, shortly after 11:20 p.m., the Kearny Police Department was notified of a multi-vehicle collision in the area of Harrison Avenue and the Route 280 entrance ramp. Upon arrival, officers located three damaged vehicles — a Jeep Cherokee operated by Johnson, a Chevy Traverse and a Nissan Rogue — in the westbound lane of traffic.

Eight people were injured in the collision.

The investigation determined Johnson was under the influence, traveling east, at the time of the crash, Suarez said.

