East Newark has new trash haulers, pickup schedule

East Newark has a new trash collector and with it, comes an adjustment to the pickup schedule.

Effective June 3, 2022, F. Basso Jr. Rubbish Removal, Inc., will be the garbage and recycling company for the Borough of East Newark. An additional garbage day pick up and weekly recycle pick up have been added.

The new schedule is as follows:

June 3: Garbage was picked up beginning at 5 a.m.

As of June 6: Trash pickup Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

As of June 7: Recycling of bottles/cardboard, then every other Tuesday.

As of June 14: Recycling: cardboard only (no bottles and cans) every other Tuesday.

Bulk pick up remains every Monday.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

