ALERT — Newark Jersey City Turnpike will close tonight at 9 for at least three hours

The Newark Jersey City Turnpike between Jersey City and Kearny will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. tonight until at least midnight, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Kearny Police Department are continuing to investigate a double fatal crash that occurred on that roadway.

During this time, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and should expect detours in the area until approximately midnight.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., Friday, May 16, 2025, the Kearny Police Department was notified of a collision in the area of 490 Newark-Jersey City Turnpike in Kearny. Responding officers found two vehicles — a BMW sedan and a Ford Transit Van — involved in a crash. Both occupants of the BMW were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has been identified as Raymond Jackson, 36, of Vernon. The female passenger has not yet been positively identified by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Transit Van contained nine occupants from Canada and New York State. Seven of the occupants were transported by EMS to University Hospital in Newark and two occupants were transported to Jersey City Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries.

One of the injured was listed in critical but stable condition.

This matter is actively being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Kearny Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave a tip at www.hcpo.org/tips. All information will be kept confidential.

