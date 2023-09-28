PFC Naprawa, KHS Class of 2023, graduates Army Basic Training Friday

Today, The Observer salutes Private First Class Alex Naprawa, of Kearny, and Kearny High School Class of 2023, who graduates Army Basic Training at Fort Still, Oklahoma, Sept. 29.

Naprawa was captain of the Kearny HS boys’ varsity crew team prior to graduating high school.

His dad, Richard Naprawa, served for nearly 30 years in the United States Army.

Well done, PFC Naprawa. You’ve done your hometown proud!

