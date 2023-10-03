‘Inside Nutley’ episode features spot with Fox 5’s Tina Cervasio

The latest episode of the “Inside Nutley” podcast featuring Fox 5 sports anchor and reporter, Fox 5’s “Sports Xtra” host, CBS Sports sideline reporter and Nutley High School Class of 1992 graduate Tina Cervasio is now available.

Cervasio discusses her career as a sports broadcaster, journalist and host as well as her journey from Hampton Avenue to covering everything from the world of sports.

“Inside Nutley” is hosted by monthly lifelong resident Thomas Greco.

