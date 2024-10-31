Oh the humanity! Woman’s Club of Arlington hosts Hindenburg presentation

The Woman’s Club of Arlington hosts a presentation about the Hindenburg Experience at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Girl Scout House, 635 Kearny Ave. Bill Schmidt will present.
Schmidt, a former member of both the Lakehurst Historical Society and Navy Lakehurst Historical Society, has been bringing his Hindenburg Experience programs to local and state organizations in recent years.
Schmidt describes the final flight of the Hindenburg from Frankfurt, Germany, to Lakehurst, on May 6, 1937. At almost 804 ft. long, the Hindenburg was the largest aircraft to ever fly at the time. The commercial flights of Hindenburg, along with Graf Zepplin, pioneered the first TransAtlantic air service. It carried hundreds of passengers and traveled thousands of miles before the night of the tragic crash.
