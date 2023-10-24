Nutley PD: Another burglary arrest made, this time of a Clifton man

Yet another Nutley burglary suspect has been arrested, this one for an alleged incident Oct. 9 on Raymond Avenue, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said today.
Strumolo said the Nutley Police Department, with the assistance of the United States Marshals, arrested Julio Ponce, 42, of Clifton and charged him with burglary.
“I want to ensure our residents’ safety remains our number one objective,” Petracco said. “Our officers have arrested more than a dozen criminals committing burglaries since implementing special details. The chief and I will continue to supplement patrols as needed to ensure our message is received — if you commit a crime in Nutley we will exert every effort to bring justice.”
Police continue to ask residents to be vigilant by securing vehicles and homes, and to not hesitate to call police to report any suspicious activity.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.