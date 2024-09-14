Major upgrades completed at Essex County Belleville Park

The modernization of two Little League baseball/softball fields and the creation of a soccer field in Essex County Belleville Park in Belleville were completed Friday, Sept. 13, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced.

The project is part of the county executive’s ongoing initiative to revitalize the Essex County Parks System and provide up-to-date recreation facilities that meet the needs of the community.

“We are continually looking for ways to improve our recreation facilities and make visits to our parks more enjoyable for the public. Our parks have become the focal points in the community and residents rely on our open spaces for recreation, respite and rejuvenation. The improvements we are making in Belleville Park will enhance playing conditions and meet the long-range athletic needs of the community by creating the first formal soccer field in the park,” DiVincenzo said.

Mayor Michael A. Melham, meanwhile, seemed pleased with the finish products.

“I commend Joe for another great parks project. While this park may be owned by the County, it has Belleville’s name on it. We are proud of this park and this is a great investment in our community,” Melham said.

Longtime Belleville resident Eleanor Guarino also chimed in.

“I am always about doing what is best for our children. This gives them a great place to play and a safe place to play,” Guarino said.

Two existing Little League baseball/softball fields were modernized with an improved underground drainage system and synthetic playing surfaces on the infield portions of both fields. The outfields of both fields had natural turf sod installed and will remain as natural grass.

New fencing, covered dugouts, bleachers for spectators, pathways and landscaping have been installed. A third softball field was replaced with a new synthetic surface soccer field that also is lined for lacrosse. Pathways through the park and landscaping also were updated.

Neglia Engineering, of Lyndhurst, received a professional services contract of $130,000 to design the field improvements. Turco Golf Inc., of Pompton Lakes, was awarded a publicly bid contract of $2,759,890 to perform the construction work.

The Essex County Department of Public Works monitored the project to ensure delays were avoided. The project was funded with grants from the Essex County Recreation and Open Space Trust Fund, New Jersey Green Acres Program and President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s American Rescue Plan.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

