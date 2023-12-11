Several WHATCo thespians nominated for awards

WHATCo has received multiple nominations for its productions, performers and creators in the BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards for 2023 honoring regional productions, touring shows and more. And fans, friends and family can help decide who wins.

Among the nominees are locals Jessica Jones of Bloomfield for Best Performer in a Play for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream;” Frankie Perez of Lyndhurst, Robert Strauch of Kearny and Romana Schaeffer of Bloomfield for Best Performer in a Musical for “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown;” Matt Masiello of Bloomfield for Best Director of a Play for both “Drop Dead” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream;” Amanda Castro-Conroy of Bloomfield for Best Director of a Musical for “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown;” and Francesca Stokes and Samantha Egge of Kearny and Montclair for Best Costume Design of a Play for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

West Hudson Arts & Theater is also nominated for Favorite Local Theater.

Visit https://www.broadwayworld.com/new-jersey/voteregion.cfm to vote!

Winners will be announced in January.

